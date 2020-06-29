Rent Calculator
584 Hosmer Street
584 Hosmer Street
584 Hosmer Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
584 Hosmer Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 584 Hosmer Street have any available units?
584 Hosmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 584 Hosmer Street have?
Some of 584 Hosmer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 584 Hosmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
584 Hosmer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 Hosmer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 584 Hosmer Street is pet friendly.
Does 584 Hosmer Street offer parking?
Yes, 584 Hosmer Street offers parking.
Does 584 Hosmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 584 Hosmer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 Hosmer Street have a pool?
No, 584 Hosmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 584 Hosmer Street have accessible units?
No, 584 Hosmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 584 Hosmer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 584 Hosmer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 584 Hosmer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 584 Hosmer Street has units with air conditioning.
