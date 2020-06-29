All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 584 Hosmer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
584 Hosmer Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

584 Hosmer Street

584 Hosmer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

584 Hosmer Street, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 Hosmer Street have any available units?
584 Hosmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 584 Hosmer Street have?
Some of 584 Hosmer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 584 Hosmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
584 Hosmer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 Hosmer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 584 Hosmer Street is pet friendly.
Does 584 Hosmer Street offer parking?
Yes, 584 Hosmer Street offers parking.
Does 584 Hosmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 584 Hosmer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 Hosmer Street have a pool?
No, 584 Hosmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 584 Hosmer Street have accessible units?
No, 584 Hosmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 584 Hosmer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 584 Hosmer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 584 Hosmer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 584 Hosmer Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College