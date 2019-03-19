All apartments in East Whittier
Find more places like 12411 Larrylyn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Whittier, CA
/
12411 Larrylyn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12411 Larrylyn Drive

12411 Larrylynn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12411 Larrylynn Drive, East Whittier, CA 90604
East La Mirada

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single-story home in a desirable, family-oriented community! Private cul-de-sac in incredible location conveniently close to schools. 3 bed plus 1 den, 2 bath home boasts a lot size of 7,292 sqft, with a large front yard & big wrap-around backyard. Feel instantly welcomed by the inviting tones in the living room, which features a fireplace & lovely arched windows. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & an abundance of storage space with additional built-ins that match the cabinetry. Kitchen leads into the formal dining room, which opens to the family room. Family room boasts high vaulted ceilings, fireplace, & reading nook that overlooks the backyard & provides extra storage space beneath the seating area. Additional room off family room is lined with built-in shelving & would be great as a study or home office. Beautiful wood flooring throughout most of the home, with tile in the kitchen, dining room, & bathrooms. Home has central air & family room, dining room, & all bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort. Backyard offers plenty of space, gazebo, & raised gardening area with mature citrus trees! Garage features epoxy flooring & cabinetry for convenient storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12411 Larrylyn Drive have any available units?
12411 Larrylyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 12411 Larrylyn Drive have?
Some of 12411 Larrylyn Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12411 Larrylyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12411 Larrylyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12411 Larrylyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12411 Larrylyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Whittier.
Does 12411 Larrylyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12411 Larrylyn Drive offers parking.
Does 12411 Larrylyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12411 Larrylyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12411 Larrylyn Drive have a pool?
No, 12411 Larrylyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12411 Larrylyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 12411 Larrylyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12411 Larrylyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12411 Larrylyn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12411 Larrylyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12411 Larrylyn Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Habra, CAWhittier, CASouth Whittier, CALa Mirada, CABuena Park, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Norwalk, CACerritos, CAPico Rivera, CAHacienda Heights, CARowland Heights, CABrea, CACypress, CALakewood, CAArtesia, CADowney, CAPlacentia, CALos Alamitos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern California University of Health SciencesCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine