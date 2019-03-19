12411 Larrylyn Drive

Amenities
Charming single-story home in a desirable, family-oriented community! Private cul-de-sac in incredible location conveniently close to schools. 3 bed plus 1 den, 2 bath home boasts a lot size of 7,292 sqft, with a large front yard & big wrap-around backyard. Feel instantly welcomed by the inviting tones in the living room, which features a fireplace & lovely arched windows. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & an abundance of storage space with additional built-ins that match the cabinetry. Kitchen leads into the formal dining room, which opens to the family room. Family room boasts high vaulted ceilings, fireplace, & reading nook that overlooks the backyard & provides extra storage space beneath the seating area. Additional room off family room is lined with built-in shelving & would be great as a study or home office. Beautiful wood flooring throughout most of the home, with tile in the kitchen, dining room, & bathrooms. Home has central air & family room, dining room, & all bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort. Backyard offers plenty of space, gazebo, & raised gardening area with mature citrus trees! Garage features epoxy flooring & cabinetry for convenient storage.