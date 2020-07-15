/
2 bedroom apartments
123 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East San Gabriel, CA
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
6808 Lotus Avenue
6808 North Lotus Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1072 sqft
Such a beautiful home on a quiet street full of trees. You will immediately notice the flowers, trees and landscaped front lawn as you walk up to this meticulously maintained home.
Results within 1 mile of East San Gabriel
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
2 Units Available
Arcadia
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
995 sqft
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
855-875 Huntington Blv
855 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1231 S Golden West Avenue
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1053 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo Located in Arcadia with excellent Temple City schools. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath in 1122 sqft. Convenience location with walking distance to 99 Ranch Supermarket and shopping plaza, banks, post office, restaurants....
Last updated June 3 at 04:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1014 Fairview Avenue
1014 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
2333 sqft
This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
North of Mission Drive
927 S Charlotte Avenue
927 South Charlotte Avenue, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 sqft
Updated large 2bed/1.5bath townhouse style unit with 1-car garage & 1-car carport in the City of San Gabriel. Close to Mission and San Gabriel Blvd., conveniently near shops, restaurants, banks, San Gabriel Blvd.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Temple City
9715 LONGDEN Avenue
9715 Longden Ave, Temple City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
770 sqft
Darling Home. Front house on 3 houses on a lot. Each House has its own fenced lot with a front and side yard and patio. Shows very well. Central air/Forced air heating. Lots of cupboards and closet space. Interior newly painted.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
881 W Huntington Drive
881 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1686 sqft
Arcadia school great large two bed rooms townhouse. Furnished. Two master suites upstairs with walking in closets. Formal dinning room, Family room, living room with fireplaces open to little enclosed yard. Close to restaurant, shop, bus station.
Results within 5 miles of East San Gabriel
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
34 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
25 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 05:52 PM
19 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,803
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 05:52 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,892
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
5 Units Available
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,043
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
5 Units Available
South Lake
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1183 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, large closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,026
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
33 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
14 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
