9038 Southview Road

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Temple City School District with spacious back yard. House features with new wood shutters, fresh interior paint with new engineer wood floor, tiles. New kitchen with new cabinets in custom paint, new freestanding gas range, stainless steel exhaust fan, deep stainless steel sink. Owner also provide a like new refrigerator. Both bathroom's fixtures are new, including new bath tub, new shower stall, new vanity tops, new toilets. Nice Buffet cabinets in Dining area. Around 5 minutes drive to Temple City High School, Oak Middle School, 8-10 minutes drive to Emperor Elementary school. Located on cud-de-sac. Nice area to raise your family there!!