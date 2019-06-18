8528 E Fairview Ave

Amenities

San Marino School District!! 3 Bedroom Home for Lease! - Come see this beautiful Home Saturday 5/11/2019 9:30 am - 11:00 am

Large north San Gabriel home with San Marino School district...come enjoy this spacious and gorgeously remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath + bonus room , single family home on a large lot located on a beautiful tree-lined street. The home has a spacious front and back yard with a large private deck and two car garage. It is conveniently located to all the centralized amenities of the San Gabriel Valley. You will be within minutes from great shopping and dining. The private home has new plush carpeting, a large living room with a fireplace, customized paint throughout, French doors that open to your private deck and back yard, remodel bathroom, private dining room, washer and dryer hookups, lots of storage area, new electrical throughout, new windows, central heat and air and ample parking in driveway. The home offers plenty of character and charm.



You are within the coveted San Marino School district. The home is blocks from Huntington Drive and minutes to downtown San Marino, Pasadena and Las Tunas. With a short drive, you'll be on the 210 freeway or go south to the 10 freeway.



No Pets Allowed



