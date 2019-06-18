All apartments in East San Gabriel
8528 E Fairview Ave

8528 East Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8528 East Fairview Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
San Marino School District!! 3 Bedroom Home for Lease! - Come see this beautiful Home Saturday 5/11/2019 9:30 am - 11:00 am
Come see this beautiful Home Saturday 5/11/2019 9:30 am - 11:00 am

Large north San Gabriel home with San Marino School district...come enjoy this spacious and gorgeously remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath + bonus room , single family home on a large lot located on a beautiful tree-lined street. The home has a spacious front and back yard with a large private deck and two car garage. It is conveniently located to all the centralized amenities of the San Gabriel Valley. You will be within minutes from great shopping and dining. The private home has new plush carpeting, a large living room with a fireplace, customized paint throughout, French doors that open to your private deck and back yard, remodel bathroom, private dining room, washer and dryer hookups, lots of storage area, new electrical throughout, new windows, central heat and air and ample parking in driveway. The home offers plenty of character and charm.

You are within the coveted San Marino School district. The home is blocks from Huntington Drive and minutes to downtown San Marino, Pasadena and Las Tunas. With a short drive, you'll be on the 210 freeway or go south to the 10 freeway.

For More information or to schedule a viewing please call / text Jenny at 626-262-3056

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 E Fairview Ave have any available units?
8528 E Fairview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 8528 E Fairview Ave have?
Some of 8528 E Fairview Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 E Fairview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8528 E Fairview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 E Fairview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8528 E Fairview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 8528 E Fairview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8528 E Fairview Ave offers parking.
Does 8528 E Fairview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 E Fairview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 E Fairview Ave have a pool?
No, 8528 E Fairview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8528 E Fairview Ave have accessible units?
No, 8528 E Fairview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 E Fairview Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8528 E Fairview Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8528 E Fairview Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8528 E Fairview Ave has units with air conditioning.
