6948 N Ferncroft Ave
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:05 AM

6948 N Ferncroft Ave

6948 Ferncroft Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6948 Ferncroft Ave, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
lovely single-story property that is within the boundary lines of the highly-esteemed San Marino School District! With some light cosmetic renovations, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home will be the absolute perfect place to raise a happy and wholesome household. Upon entering, you are greeted by a lovely entryway divider; a gorgeous Marble fireplace sits in the spacious open formal living room featuring original hardwood floors that connects to a cozy dining area. The kitchen sits at the Heart of the Home, featuring stone-patterned laminate counter-tops, chic tile back-splash, wooden cabinets, and plenty of storage and counter space for all your culinary necessities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6948 N Ferncroft Ave have any available units?
6948 N Ferncroft Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 6948 N Ferncroft Ave have?
Some of 6948 N Ferncroft Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6948 N Ferncroft Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6948 N Ferncroft Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6948 N Ferncroft Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6948 N Ferncroft Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6948 N Ferncroft Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6948 N Ferncroft Ave offers parking.
Does 6948 N Ferncroft Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6948 N Ferncroft Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6948 N Ferncroft Ave have a pool?
No, 6948 N Ferncroft Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6948 N Ferncroft Ave have accessible units?
No, 6948 N Ferncroft Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6948 N Ferncroft Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6948 N Ferncroft Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6948 N Ferncroft Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6948 N Ferncroft Ave has units with air conditioning.
