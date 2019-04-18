6948 N Ferncroft Ave

Amenities
lovely single-story property that is within the boundary lines of the highly-esteemed San Marino School District! With some light cosmetic renovations, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home will be the absolute perfect place to raise a happy and wholesome household. Upon entering, you are greeted by a lovely entryway divider; a gorgeous Marble fireplace sits in the spacious open formal living room featuring original hardwood floors that connects to a cozy dining area. The kitchen sits at the Heart of the Home, featuring stone-patterned laminate counter-tops, chic tile back-splash, wooden cabinets, and plenty of storage and counter space for all your culinary necessities.