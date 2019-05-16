6377 Provence Rd.

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in San Gabriel - Fully remodeled & upgraded charming San Gabriel Home

3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

Located in a Great school district

Custom kitchen cabinetry with pull out drawers

Granite Counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms

Beautiful Fireplace in Living Room with TV mount & HDMI cables installed

Dual pane windows & plantation shutters throughout

Original Hardwood floors throughout

Airy & bright home with dimmers, recessed lights, and solar sky-tubes throughout

Central Air Conditioning

High-End Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer & Dryer Included

Cul-de-Sac lot

Beautifully landscaped back yard with mature fruit trees

Garden shed included.

Landscaping included



Please call us at 626-966-7456 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



