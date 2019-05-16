6377 Provence Rd.

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in San Gabriel - Fully remodeled & upgraded charming San Gabriel Home
3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms
Located in a Great school district
Custom kitchen cabinetry with pull out drawers
Granite Counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms
Beautiful Fireplace in Living Room with TV mount & HDMI cables installed
Dual pane windows & plantation shutters throughout
Original Hardwood floors throughout
Airy & bright home with dimmers, recessed lights, and solar sky-tubes throughout
Central Air Conditioning
High-End Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer & Dryer Included
Cul-de-Sac lot
Beautifully landscaped back yard with mature fruit trees
Garden shed included.
Landscaping included
Please call us at 626-966-7456 to schedule a viewing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2690504)