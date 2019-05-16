All apartments in East San Gabriel
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

6377 Provence Rd.

6377 Provence Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6377 Provence Rd, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in San Gabriel - Fully remodeled & upgraded charming San Gabriel Home
3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms
Located in a Great school district
Custom kitchen cabinetry with pull out drawers
Granite Counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms
Beautiful Fireplace in Living Room with TV mount & HDMI cables installed
Dual pane windows & plantation shutters throughout
Original Hardwood floors throughout
Airy & bright home with dimmers, recessed lights, and solar sky-tubes throughout
Central Air Conditioning
High-End Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer & Dryer Included
Cul-de-Sac lot
Beautifully landscaped back yard with mature fruit trees
Garden shed included.
Landscaping included

Please call us at 626-966-7456 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2690504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

