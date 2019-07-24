6221 N Del Loma Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Perfect opportunity to lease this beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Remodeled home in San Gabriel. It has a spacious living room with laminated flooring,recessed lighting in the kitchen and breakfast area. Brick fireplace in the family room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, and wooden cabinets and beautiful breakfast area overlooking the patio and the gorgeous back yard. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with tile flooring and a shower over the tub. The guest bathroom has double vanity and shower over the tub. It is true entertainer's delight. Perfect for family barbecues, birthday parties. Enjoy some peace and quiet time under the covered patio. It has attached 2 car garage for parking convenience. The possibilities of making this your dream home are endless.