6221 N Del Loma Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

6221 N Del Loma Avenue

6221 North Del Loma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6221 North Del Loma Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect opportunity to lease this beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Remodeled home in San Gabriel. It has a spacious living room with laminated flooring,recessed lighting in the kitchen and breakfast area. Brick fireplace in the family room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, and wooden cabinets and beautiful breakfast area overlooking the patio and the gorgeous back yard. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with tile flooring and a shower over the tub. The guest bathroom has double vanity and shower over the tub. It is true entertainer's delight. Perfect for family barbecues, birthday parties. Enjoy some peace and quiet time under the covered patio. It has attached 2 car garage for parking convenience. The possibilities of making this your dream home are endless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 N Del Loma Avenue have any available units?
6221 N Del Loma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 6221 N Del Loma Avenue have?
Some of 6221 N Del Loma Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6221 N Del Loma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6221 N Del Loma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 N Del Loma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6221 N Del Loma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 6221 N Del Loma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6221 N Del Loma Avenue offers parking.
Does 6221 N Del Loma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6221 N Del Loma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 N Del Loma Avenue have a pool?
No, 6221 N Del Loma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6221 N Del Loma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6221 N Del Loma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 N Del Loma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6221 N Del Loma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6221 N Del Loma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6221 N Del Loma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
