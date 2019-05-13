All apartments in East Rancho Dominguez
Last updated May 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

18696 Atlantic Avenue

18696 Atlantic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18696 Atlantic Avenue, East Rancho Dominguez, CA 90221
East Compton

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This charming Seabright Beach property is a real find. Set within the popular boardwalk district, it is steps from the waterfront, you can hear the seals at night. Its close to many restaurants and activities that make the region such a sought after destination.

Its a very pretty and walkable neighborhood. You can walk to Bettys Burgers, Seabright Brewery, Verve Coffee, La Posta Italian restaurant, Lindas Sea Breeze Cafe, Tramonti Italian restaurant, Crows Nest, Aldos, you name it! The Surf Museum and Boardwalk are just steps away.

The property offers all of the amenities needed for an extended business stay. There is WiFi throughout, onsite parking and lots of privacy and residential quiet. The property itself is simply packed with charm and appeal.

It is a one bedroom beach cottage with all of the architectural hallmarks of the breed. Lovely lines give it a classic and vintage bungalow look. It sits in the middle of a fenced garden where roses and native plants create wonderful views. Park in the driveway and enter trough the appealing little porch at the front or rear.

The cottage has a bright and airy living room with entertainment system and has views out to the yard (even peek-a-boo to the beach). There is a dining room just off the tastefully modern and well-appointed kitchen, modern appliances and tons of sunlight. Its a great place to start and finish each day!

The bedroom is ample and private, offering a functional office space in addition to sleeping area and just next to the large and modern bath, making it a great little retreat. Theres also a private patio area and garden where you can spend hours just relaxing in the California sun!

When you want Santa Cruz corporate housing with a lot more than a place to rest your head, this charming and wonderfully located property is sure to become your new favorite!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18696 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
18696 Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Rancho Dominguez, CA.
What amenities does 18696 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 18696 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18696 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18696 Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18696 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18696 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Rancho Dominguez.
Does 18696 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18696 Atlantic Avenue offers parking.
Does 18696 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18696 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18696 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 18696 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18696 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18696 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18696 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18696 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18696 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18696 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
