18696 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

This charming Seabright Beach property is a real find. Set within the popular boardwalk district, it is steps from the waterfront, you can hear the seals at night. Its close to many restaurants and activities that make the region such a sought after destination.



Its a very pretty and walkable neighborhood. You can walk to Bettys Burgers, Seabright Brewery, Verve Coffee, La Posta Italian restaurant, Lindas Sea Breeze Cafe, Tramonti Italian restaurant, Crows Nest, Aldos, you name it! The Surf Museum and Boardwalk are just steps away.



The property offers all of the amenities needed for an extended business stay. There is WiFi throughout, onsite parking and lots of privacy and residential quiet. The property itself is simply packed with charm and appeal.



It is a one bedroom beach cottage with all of the architectural hallmarks of the breed. Lovely lines give it a classic and vintage bungalow look. It sits in the middle of a fenced garden where roses and native plants create wonderful views. Park in the driveway and enter trough the appealing little porch at the front or rear.



The cottage has a bright and airy living room with entertainment system and has views out to the yard (even peek-a-boo to the beach). There is a dining room just off the tastefully modern and well-appointed kitchen, modern appliances and tons of sunlight. Its a great place to start and finish each day!



The bedroom is ample and private, offering a functional office space in addition to sleeping area and just next to the large and modern bath, making it a great little retreat. Theres also a private patio area and garden where you can spend hours just relaxing in the California sun!



When you want Santa Cruz corporate housing with a lot more than a place to rest your head, this charming and wonderfully located property is sure to become your new favorite!