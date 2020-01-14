15602 S Butler Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Its a 2-bedroom, 1 bath, limit of 6 people. Parking is allowed in the Drive way and Off Street, its Fenced. Utility included is Water & Trash only. This is a 18-month Lease. Rent is $2,400.00 and Security Deposit is $2,400.00. To move in is $4,800.00.



To Qualify:

1. Working for at least 3 Years

2. Make 2.5X the Rent ($6,000.00)

3. Credit Score above 660 (flexible)

4. No Eviction

5. No Criminal History



For showings please call the office at (562) 285-0888



To apply you can go to our website www.equitynorthinvestments.com and Apply Now. Or you can come to our office and pick up an application, located at 4647 Long Beach Blvd Suite #A2, Long Beach CA 90805 Applications process from 9am to 1pm Monday thru Friday. There's a $35 credit check (Non-Refundable)



What you need to attach to your application is:

1. Picture ID/ License (color)

2. 1 - Month of Check Stubs

3. Social Security Award Letter

4. Child Support Award Letter

5. CalWORKs Income Form

6. Any other type of Income please bring the letter.



(RLNE4969850)