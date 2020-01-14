All apartments in East Rancho Dominguez
Last updated January 14 2020

15602 S Butler Ave

15602 South Butler Avenue
Location

15602 South Butler Avenue, East Rancho Dominguez, CA 90221
East Compton

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful House is Available for Rent!!!
Its a 2-bedroom, 1 bath, limit of 6 people. Parking is allowed in the Drive way and Off Street, its Fenced. Utility included is Water & Trash only. This is a 18-month Lease. Rent is $2,400.00 and Security Deposit is $2,400.00. To move in is $4,800.00.

To Qualify:
1. Working for at least 3 Years
2. Make 2.5X the Rent ($6,000.00)
3. Credit Score above 660 (flexible)
4. No Eviction
5. No Criminal History

For showings please call the office at (562) 285-0888

To apply you can go to our website www.equitynorthinvestments.com and Apply Now. Or you can come to our office and pick up an application, located at 4647 Long Beach Blvd Suite #A2, Long Beach CA 90805 Applications process from 9am to 1pm Monday thru Friday. There's a $35 credit check (Non-Refundable)

What you need to attach to your application is:
1. Picture ID/ License (color)
2. 1 - Month of Check Stubs
3. Social Security Award Letter
4. Child Support Award Letter
5. CalWORKs Income Form
6. Any other type of Income please bring the letter.

(RLNE4969850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15602 S Butler Ave have any available units?
15602 S Butler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Rancho Dominguez, CA.
Is 15602 S Butler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15602 S Butler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15602 S Butler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15602 S Butler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15602 S Butler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15602 S Butler Ave offers parking.
Does 15602 S Butler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15602 S Butler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15602 S Butler Ave have a pool?
No, 15602 S Butler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15602 S Butler Ave have accessible units?
No, 15602 S Butler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15602 S Butler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15602 S Butler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15602 S Butler Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15602 S Butler Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
