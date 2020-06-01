All apartments in East Pasadena
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:13 AM

471 Woodward Boulevard

471 Woodward Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

471 Woodward Boulevard, East Pasadena, CA 91107
Michilinda Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A hard find home on a beautiful tree lined street. Quiet and beautiful neighborhood, you feel like in a park of tranquility. This house is among million dollar homes. Friendly peacocks accompany your daily life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Woodward Boulevard have any available units?
471 Woodward Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Pasadena, CA.
Is 471 Woodward Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
471 Woodward Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Woodward Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 471 Woodward Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Pasadena.
Does 471 Woodward Boulevard offer parking?
No, 471 Woodward Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 471 Woodward Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 Woodward Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Woodward Boulevard have a pool?
No, 471 Woodward Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 471 Woodward Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 471 Woodward Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Woodward Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 Woodward Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Woodward Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 Woodward Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
