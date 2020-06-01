471 Woodward Boulevard, East Pasadena, CA 91107 Michilinda Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A hard find home on a beautiful tree lined street. Quiet and beautiful neighborhood, you feel like in a park of tranquility. This house is among million dollar homes. Friendly peacocks accompany your daily life.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 471 Woodward Boulevard have any available units?
471 Woodward Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Pasadena, CA.
Is 471 Woodward Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
471 Woodward Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.