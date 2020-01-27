3859 Arboleda St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in Pasadena - Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in Pasadena. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled. Master Bedroom has a beautiful bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower. The house has a bright open floor plan. Dimmers, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans and LED lighting all around. Parking available in the garage and plenty of street parking. Very convenient location, off the 210 Freeway! 10 minute drive to Old Town Pasadena and to the Westfield Shopping Center (Santa Anita Mall). Walking distance to the Metro Gold Line, CVS, Whole Foods, and many other great spots. Refrigerator, Dual Oven/Stove Top, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer Included. No Pets. Apply online at https://www.ottosenco.com/vacancies



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5301066)