Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:28 PM

3436 Milton Street

3436 Milton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3436 Milton Street, East Pasadena, CA 91107

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This newly built back house is located south of Colorado Boulevard, and adjacent to schools, markets, restaurants, public transportation, and shopping centers. The home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, granite countertops, wood-like floors, and ceiling fans. The kitchen boasts new appliances including stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Washer/dryer hookups are found adjacent to the home. Additionally, shed storage is located in the backyard. The driveway provides off-street parking for 2 cars.

Don't miss this opportunity to live in a newly constructed home. Available for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 Milton Street have any available units?
3436 Milton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 3436 Milton Street have?
Some of 3436 Milton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 Milton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Milton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Milton Street pet-friendly?
No, 3436 Milton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Pasadena.
Does 3436 Milton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3436 Milton Street offers parking.
Does 3436 Milton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 Milton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Milton Street have a pool?
No, 3436 Milton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3436 Milton Street have accessible units?
No, 3436 Milton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Milton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 Milton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3436 Milton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3436 Milton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

