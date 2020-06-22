All apartments in East Palo Alto
2302 Oakwood Drive
2302 Oakwood Drive

2302 Oakwood Drive · (650) 575-4744
Location

2302 Oakwood Drive, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
East Palo Alto

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3995 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 08/15/20 House near Stanford, Facebook, Amazon and Google - Property Id: 298364

Zoom-based House Tour will be available on 06/13/2020 at 1pm Pacific Time. Please notify me if you are interested, I'll send you an invitation to join.

In-person tours are not currently available due to safe social distancing.

This dorm-like very private house secured by gated fence, offers remote-operated gated parking for 3+ cars. The house is located in biking distance to Facebook, Amazon, Stanford and Google.
Three bright spacious bedrooms and two hallway bathrooms provide a lot of privacy and convenience living.
Open floor modern design, inviting Living Room with the fireplace, open space kitchen with semi island is waiting for young professionals.
Heating/Conditioning, hardwood floors, plenty of storage space, free Laundry on the premises in a separate building, huge deck for BBQ and entertainment.
Restriction: Good Credit History, No pets, No smoking, No Section 8 vouchers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298364
Property Id 298364

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Oakwood Drive have any available units?
2302 Oakwood Drive has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2302 Oakwood Drive have?
Some of 2302 Oakwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Oakwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Oakwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Oakwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Oakwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Palo Alto.
Does 2302 Oakwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Oakwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 2302 Oakwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 Oakwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Oakwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2302 Oakwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Oakwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2302 Oakwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Oakwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Oakwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Oakwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Oakwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
