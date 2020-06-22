2302 Oakwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Available 08/15/20 House near Stanford, Facebook, Amazon and Google - Property Id: 298364



Zoom-based House Tour will be available on 06/13/2020 at 1pm Pacific Time. Please notify me if you are interested, I'll send you an invitation to join.



In-person tours are not currently available due to safe social distancing.



This dorm-like very private house secured by gated fence, offers remote-operated gated parking for 3+ cars. The house is located in biking distance to Facebook, Amazon, Stanford and Google.

Three bright spacious bedrooms and two hallway bathrooms provide a lot of privacy and convenience living.

Open floor modern design, inviting Living Room with the fireplace, open space kitchen with semi island is waiting for young professionals.

Heating/Conditioning, hardwood floors, plenty of storage space, free Laundry on the premises in a separate building, huge deck for BBQ and entertainment.

Restriction: Good Credit History, No pets, No smoking, No Section 8 vouchers.

No Pets Allowed



