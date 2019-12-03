930 S Arizona Ave

930 Arizona Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022 East Los Angeles
1 bedroom 1bathroom duplex - Property Id: 101034
1 bedroom 1 bathroom rear duplex house. 460 sq ft approx. Brand new quartz kitchen. 2 assigned parking spaces. In unit laundry room. Includes water and trash. 1 month deposit required. After you send the first contact request you will be getting an email with a few questions please answer them in order to be considered.
Carlo 424 256 0066 Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/101034p Property Id 101034
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5326864)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
