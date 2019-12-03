930 S Arizona Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1 bedroom 1bathroom duplex - Property Id: 101034



1 bedroom 1 bathroom rear duplex house.

460 sq ft approx.

Brand new quartz kitchen.

2 assigned parking spaces.

In unit laundry room.

Includes water and trash.

1 month deposit required.

After you send the first contact request you will be getting an email with a few questions please answer them in order to be considered.



Carlo

424 256 0066

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/101034p

Property Id 101034



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5326864)