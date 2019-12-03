All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 930 S Arizona Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
930 S Arizona Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

930 S Arizona Ave

930 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

930 Arizona Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1 bedroom 1bathroom duplex - Property Id: 101034

1 bedroom 1 bathroom rear duplex house.
460 sq ft approx.
Brand new quartz kitchen.
2 assigned parking spaces.
In unit laundry room.
Includes water and trash.
1 month deposit required.
After you send the first contact request you will be getting an email with a few questions please answer them in order to be considered.

Carlo
424 256 0066
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/101034p
Property Id 101034

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5326864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 S Arizona Ave have any available units?
930 S Arizona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 930 S Arizona Ave have?
Some of 930 S Arizona Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 S Arizona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
930 S Arizona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 S Arizona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 S Arizona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 930 S Arizona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 930 S Arizona Ave offers parking.
Does 930 S Arizona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 S Arizona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 S Arizona Ave have a pool?
No, 930 S Arizona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 930 S Arizona Ave have accessible units?
No, 930 S Arizona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 930 S Arizona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 S Arizona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 S Arizona Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 S Arizona Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Los Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingEast Los Angeles Cheap Apartments
East Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles