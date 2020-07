Amenities

Fabulous Durate Home - Inviting 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom single-family house totaling 1,558 square feet with a two-car garage. The house has brand new carpet and paint throughout and new flooring in the kitchen. Central Air and heat with a fireplace in the living room. The backyard is great for entertaining guests and a portion is covered to stay cool. The house comes with a refrigerator as well as a washer and dryer.



No Dogs Allowed



