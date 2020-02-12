All apartments in Duarte
3218 Tannencrest Dr
3218 Tannencrest Dr

3218 Tannencrest Drive · No Longer Available
3218 Tannencrest Drive, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This wonderful two story 4 bedrooms large home in north Duarte is located on a peaceful street. Recently updated with new floors, carpet, paint and ready to move in. Grand double doors open up to a spacious entry, which leads to a large living & formal dining room. Nice size kitchen is equipped with high quality new appliances with pool & yard view. Kitchen opens up to the family room with a cozy fireplace & laminated wood floors. The family room opens up to entertainer's backyard with a spacious covered patio, child prove swimmers pool and large grassy yard. Additionally master suite is complete with a full bath & walk in closet. Attached 2 car garage offers direct access to house.

(RLNE5522005)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Tannencrest Dr have any available units?
3218 Tannencrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 3218 Tannencrest Dr have?
Some of 3218 Tannencrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Tannencrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Tannencrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Tannencrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Tannencrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Tannencrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3218 Tannencrest Dr offers parking.
Does 3218 Tannencrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3218 Tannencrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Tannencrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3218 Tannencrest Dr has a pool.
Does 3218 Tannencrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 3218 Tannencrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Tannencrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 Tannencrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3218 Tannencrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3218 Tannencrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
