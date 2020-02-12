3218 Tannencrest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This wonderful two story 4 bedrooms large home in north Duarte is located on a peaceful street. Recently updated with new floors, carpet, paint and ready to move in. Grand double doors open up to a spacious entry, which leads to a large living & formal dining room. Nice size kitchen is equipped with high quality new appliances with pool & yard view. Kitchen opens up to the family room with a cozy fireplace & laminated wood floors. The family room opens up to entertainer's backyard with a spacious covered patio, child prove swimmers pool and large grassy yard. Additionally master suite is complete with a full bath & walk in closet. Attached 2 car garage offers direct access to house.



(RLNE5522005)