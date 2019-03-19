2940 Conata Street

Amenities

Remodeled home located in the desirable Fish Canyon neighborhood. Features include a living room with fireplace, new kitchen with ample cabinetry, Quartz countertops, breakfast bar seating, stove and new dishwasher, dining area, 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The yard is perfect for entertaining offering a large pool, covered patio, new landscaping w/irrigation and views of the mountains. Other amenities include new central air & heat, new electrical, new laminate wood flooring, new light fixtures, freshly painted interior and 2 car garage.