Home
/
Duarte, CA
/
2940 Conata Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2940 Conata Street

2940 Conata Street · No Longer Available
Duarte
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2940 Conata Street, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Remodeled home located in the desirable Fish Canyon neighborhood. Features include a living room with fireplace, new kitchen with ample cabinetry, Quartz countertops, breakfast bar seating, stove and new dishwasher, dining area, 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The yard is perfect for entertaining offering a large pool, covered patio, new landscaping w/irrigation and views of the mountains. Other amenities include new central air & heat, new electrical, new laminate wood flooring, new light fixtures, freshly painted interior and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Conata Street have any available units?
2940 Conata Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 2940 Conata Street have?
Some of 2940 Conata Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Conata Street currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Conata Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Conata Street pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Conata Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duarte.
Does 2940 Conata Street offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Conata Street offers parking.
Does 2940 Conata Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Conata Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Conata Street have a pool?
Yes, 2940 Conata Street has a pool.
Does 2940 Conata Street have accessible units?
No, 2940 Conata Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Conata Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 Conata Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Conata Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2940 Conata Street has units with air conditioning.
