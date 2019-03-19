2662 Conata Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location! This gorgeous Spanish themed home is located in the foothills of San Gabriel Valley, just below the mountains & is conveniently near the 605 and 210 freeway ramps.The owners, have had this beautiful home in & professionally designed & decorated and it will be, move in ready for the next family. Including newer hardwood floors throughout, decorator color scheme & high end finishes everywhere. Starting at the front door, you will notice that even the door itself is unique & beautiful. Now, let's go inside & see the interior. What can be said, other than, simply gorgeous. Behold the beautiful vaulted ceilings & large living/dining area & wonderful outdoor views of the mountains north & the valley south. Next, let's go into the beautiful kitchen & family room.All of the appliances are higher end & may stay with the home. Off the kitchen is a large bonus room with lots of windows & sliding door access to the pool/patio/backyard & this all speaks to having lots of good times. Now, go upstairs & check out the Library/Office with all the professionally designed & built wood shelving, desk & cabinets. Next, the Master Suite W/ a large full bath, walk in closet, plus mountain views. There are two more nice sized bedrooms ans a 3/4 bath upstairs. Landscaping front and back is thoughtfully planted for beauty and enjoyment. The two car garage is outfitted for the handy person or hobbyist.