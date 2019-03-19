2662 Conata Street

Amenities
Location, Location, Location! This gorgeous Spanish themed home is located in the foothills of San Gabriel Valley, just below the mountains & is conveniently near the 605 and 210 freeway ramps.The owners, have had this beautiful home in & professionally designed & decorated and it will be, move in ready for the next family. Including newer hardwood floors throughout, decorator color scheme & high end finishes everywhere. Starting at the front door, you will notice that even the door itself is unique & beautiful. Now, let's go inside & see the interior. What can be said, other than, simply gorgeous. Behold the beautiful vaulted ceilings & large living/dining area & wonderful outdoor views of the mountains north & the valley south. Next, let's go into the beautiful kitchen & family room.All of the appliances are higher end & may stay with the home. Off the kitchen is a large bonus room with lots of windows & sliding door access to the pool/patio/backyard & this all speaks to having lots of good times. Now, go upstairs & check out the Library/Office with all the professionally designed & built wood shelving, desk & cabinets. Next, the Master Suite W/ a large full bath, walk in closet, plus mountain views. There are two more nice sized bedrooms ans a 3/4 bath upstairs. Landscaping front and back is thoughtfully planted for beauty and enjoyment. The two car garage is outfitted for the handy person or hobbyist.