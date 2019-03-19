All apartments in Duarte
Find more places like 2662 Conata Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duarte, CA
/
2662 Conata Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2662 Conata Street

2662 Conata St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duarte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2662 Conata St, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location! This gorgeous Spanish themed home is located in the foothills of San Gabriel Valley, just below the mountains & is conveniently near the 605 and 210 freeway ramps.The owners, have had this beautiful home in & professionally designed & decorated and it will be, move in ready for the next family. Including newer hardwood floors throughout, decorator color scheme & high end finishes everywhere. Starting at the front door, you will notice that even the door itself is unique & beautiful. Now, let's go inside & see the interior. What can be said, other than, simply gorgeous. Behold the beautiful vaulted ceilings & large living/dining area & wonderful outdoor views of the mountains north & the valley south. Next, let's go into the beautiful kitchen & family room.All of the appliances are higher end & may stay with the home. Off the kitchen is a large bonus room with lots of windows & sliding door access to the pool/patio/backyard & this all speaks to having lots of good times. Now, go upstairs & check out the Library/Office with all the professionally designed & built wood shelving, desk & cabinets. Next, the Master Suite W/ a large full bath, walk in closet, plus mountain views. There are two more nice sized bedrooms ans a 3/4 bath upstairs. Landscaping front and back is thoughtfully planted for beauty and enjoyment. The two car garage is outfitted for the handy person or hobbyist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 Conata Street have any available units?
2662 Conata Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 2662 Conata Street have?
Some of 2662 Conata Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 Conata Street currently offering any rent specials?
2662 Conata Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 Conata Street pet-friendly?
No, 2662 Conata Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duarte.
Does 2662 Conata Street offer parking?
Yes, 2662 Conata Street offers parking.
Does 2662 Conata Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2662 Conata Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 Conata Street have a pool?
Yes, 2662 Conata Street has a pool.
Does 2662 Conata Street have accessible units?
No, 2662 Conata Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 Conata Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2662 Conata Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2662 Conata Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2662 Conata Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Duarte 2 BedroomsDuarte 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Duarte 3 BedroomsDuarte Apartments with Balconies
Duarte Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CA
Compton, CAEast Los Angeles, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles