All apartments in Duarte
Find more places like 2660 Conata Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duarte, CA
/
2660 Conata Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:05 PM

2660 Conata Street

2660 Conata Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duarte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2660 Conata Street, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 1 -story BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED home near the foothills of DUARTE! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room, GREAT Room, Dining Room, Upgraded Windows, Updated Flooring, Chef's Kitchen with Upgraded counters and backsplash, high quality appliances, and plenty of storage and counter space! The Backyard has an open patio and plenty of grass for entertaining or relaxing! Come see this one of a kind BEAUTY! Seller indicates nearly $100,000 in UPGRADES! Recessed lighting, professionally staged and an OPEN floor plan make this the right home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Conata Street have any available units?
2660 Conata Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
Is 2660 Conata Street currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Conata Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Conata Street pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Conata Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duarte.
Does 2660 Conata Street offer parking?
No, 2660 Conata Street does not offer parking.
Does 2660 Conata Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 Conata Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Conata Street have a pool?
No, 2660 Conata Street does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Conata Street have accessible units?
No, 2660 Conata Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Conata Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2660 Conata Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2660 Conata Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2660 Conata Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Duarte 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDuarte 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Duarte 3 Bedroom ApartmentsDuarte Apartments with Balconies
Duarte Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CA
Compton, CAEast Los Angeles, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles