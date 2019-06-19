2660 Conata Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing 1 -story BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED home near the foothills of DUARTE! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room, GREAT Room, Dining Room, Upgraded Windows, Updated Flooring, Chef's Kitchen with Upgraded counters and backsplash, high quality appliances, and plenty of storage and counter space! The Backyard has an open patio and plenty of grass for entertaining or relaxing! Come see this one of a kind BEAUTY! Seller indicates nearly $100,000 in UPGRADES! Recessed lighting, professionally staged and an OPEN floor plan make this the right home for you!