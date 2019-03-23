2580 Huntington Drive

Amenities

A wonderful Townhome located in a highly desirable North Duarte neighborhood, and just a short walk to the Royal Oaks Trail, Rancho Duarte Golf Course & minutes from Metro, City of Hope, Old Town Monrovia, Farmers Market, as well as restaurants & trendy spots along Huntington Dr. This property features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths, including a Master suite with two walk-in closet. Bright & open kitchen with granite countertop and a large dining area that has slider door that opens to a private patio that is great for entertaining and patio has direct access to the 2 car garage. Central air & heat, laundry hook-ups and a low hoa fee of $325 that includes water, trash, insurance and common area landscaping.