Duarte, CA
2580 Huntington Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:25 PM

2580 Huntington Drive

2580 E Huntington Dr
Location

2580 E Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
A wonderful Townhome located in a highly desirable North Duarte neighborhood, and just a short walk to the Royal Oaks Trail, Rancho Duarte Golf Course & minutes from Metro, City of Hope, Old Town Monrovia, Farmers Market, as well as restaurants & trendy spots along Huntington Dr. This property features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths, including a Master suite with two walk-in closet. Bright & open kitchen with granite countertop and a large dining area that has slider door that opens to a private patio that is great for entertaining and patio has direct access to the 2 car garage. Central air & heat, laundry hook-ups and a low hoa fee of $325 that includes water, trash, insurance and common area landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2580 Huntington Drive have any available units?
2580 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 2580 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 2580 Huntington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2580 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2580 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2580 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2580 Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duarte.
Does 2580 Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2580 Huntington Drive offers parking.
Does 2580 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2580 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2580 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 2580 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2580 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2580 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2580 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2580 Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2580 Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2580 Huntington Drive has units with air conditioning.
