Duarte, CA
1919 Huntington Drive, Unit D
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1919 Huntington Drive, Unit D

1919 Huntington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1919 Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

Move-In Special! Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA in Duarte! Central Air, Garage Parking, Laundry Hook-ups! - MOVE IN SPECIAL - JUNE RENT FREE!

PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE VIEWING!! This beautiful unit is walking distance to public transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:

- Starbucks
- Bank of America
- Postal Office
- 24hr Fitness
- CVS
- Hospital
- Otis Gordon Sports Park
- Max's Mexican Cuisine
- Santa Anita Mall
- Michaels
- Trader Joe's
- FW 210/ 605

Units includes:

- 3 Bedrooms
- 2.5 Bathrooms
- Refrigerator
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Stove
- Central A/C & Heat
- 2 Car Garage
- Laundry Hook-ups in Garage
- Professional Property Management

One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!

*SORRY NO PETS

***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***

1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)
2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"
3) On the right hand side, click on "Schedule Showing" and submit your information
4) Then select a day and time and click on "Confirm Appointment"

* If there are no showings available, follow the below steps
3) Click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)
4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4848300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

