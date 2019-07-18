1919 Huntington Drive, Unit D

Amenities

Move-In Special! Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA in Duarte! Central Air, Garage Parking, Laundry Hook-ups! - MOVE IN SPECIAL - JUNE RENT FREE!



PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE VIEWING!! This beautiful unit is walking distance to public transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:



- Starbucks

- Bank of America

- Postal Office

- 24hr Fitness

- CVS

- Hospital

- Otis Gordon Sports Park

- Max's Mexican Cuisine

- Santa Anita Mall

- Michaels

- Trader Joe's

- FW 210/ 605



Units includes:



- 3 Bedrooms

- 2.5 Bathrooms

- Refrigerator

- Microwave

- Dishwasher

- Stove

- Central A/C & Heat

- 2 Car Garage

- Laundry Hook-ups in Garage

- Professional Property Management



One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!



*SORRY NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



