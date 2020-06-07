All apartments in Duarte
Find more places like 1309 Elmhurst Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duarte, CA
/
1309 Elmhurst Ave
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:32 PM

1309 Elmhurst Ave

1309 Elmhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duarte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1309 Elmhurst Avenue, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and airy home with easy access to I-605 and I-210 Fwy. House features 3 bedroom, 1 & 3/4 bath, living and dining room plus a bonus room with laundry hook-up inside the unit. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. Spanish tiles flooring throughout the house with brand new vinyl plank flooring in all bedrooms. New interior paint and Central Air/Heat system for greatest comfort. Opened backyard with lawn ideal for Summer entertaining. 1 car attached garage with direct access to the house. This home is conveniently located nearby shops, restaurants, and City of Hope hospital. Rent includes gardening service (twice a month). Renter insurance is required for the entire tenancy. Sorry, no pet and no smoking please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Elmhurst Ave have any available units?
1309 Elmhurst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 1309 Elmhurst Ave have?
Some of 1309 Elmhurst Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Elmhurst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Elmhurst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Elmhurst Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Elmhurst Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duarte.
Does 1309 Elmhurst Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Elmhurst Ave offers parking.
Does 1309 Elmhurst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Elmhurst Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Elmhurst Ave have a pool?
No, 1309 Elmhurst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Elmhurst Ave have accessible units?
No, 1309 Elmhurst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Elmhurst Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Elmhurst Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Elmhurst Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1309 Elmhurst Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Duarte 2 BedroomsDuarte 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Duarte 3 BedroomsDuarte Apartments with Balcony
Duarte Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles