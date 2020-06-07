1309 Elmhurst Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and airy home with easy access to I-605 and I-210 Fwy. House features 3 bedroom, 1 & 3/4 bath, living and dining room plus a bonus room with laundry hook-up inside the unit. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. Spanish tiles flooring throughout the house with brand new vinyl plank flooring in all bedrooms. New interior paint and Central Air/Heat system for greatest comfort. Opened backyard with lawn ideal for Summer entertaining. 1 car attached garage with direct access to the house. This home is conveniently located nearby shops, restaurants, and City of Hope hospital. Rent includes gardening service (twice a month). Renter insurance is required for the entire tenancy. Sorry, no pet and no smoking please!