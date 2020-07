Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Lovely, updated end unit. Great use of space includes permitted patio cover, creating an extra area to lounge while enjoying some fresh air. Home features laminated wood flooring throughout. with updated kitchen and bathrooms. New stove just installed. Walking trail and Community Pool are just one block away. Call shahe for a private showing