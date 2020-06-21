Rent Calculator
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
9749 Norlain Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9749 Norlain Avenue
9749 Norlain Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
9749 Norlain Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Turnkey pool home, ready for occupancy. 2 car garage in highly sought after North Downey. Call for informations.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9749 Norlain Avenue have any available units?
9749 Norlain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Downey, CA
.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Downey Rent Report
.
Is 9749 Norlain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9749 Norlain Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9749 Norlain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9749 Norlain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Downey
.
Does 9749 Norlain Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9749 Norlain Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9749 Norlain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9749 Norlain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9749 Norlain Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9749 Norlain Avenue has a pool.
Does 9749 Norlain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9749 Norlain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9749 Norlain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9749 Norlain Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9749 Norlain Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9749 Norlain Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
