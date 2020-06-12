/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dixon, CA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Dixon
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Davis Manor
5 Units Available
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
Results within 10 miles of Dixon
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1103 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1039 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
East Davis
7 Units Available
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
800 sqft
Get half off your security deposit and $250 off your move in costs with approved credit! Please contact our leasing office for all the details! Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
$
4 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
795 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $500 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Ibis Golf and Country Club
11 Units Available
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
South Davis
5 Units Available
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Davis
6 Units Available
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
885 sqft
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
1301 F St
1301 F Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bed duplex in the heart of Davis - This cute and clean 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Davis walking distance to Rainbow park and Down town.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4812 Allendale Road
4812 Allendale Road, Allendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
810 sqft
4812 Allendale Road (For Rent) Vacaville, CA 95688 - Cozy two bedroom + one bathroom. Convenient location near 505 HWY / Allendale Road. Interior has been remodeled / updated. Property is located on approximately two acres of land.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701
1801 Marshall Road, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
948 sqft
Beautiful Condominum Across From Great Public Park - Single Story, downstairs condo in Vacaville, centrally located to shopping, parks, schools, easy commute to I-80 or Peabody Road to Fairfield.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
88 College Park
88 College Park, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2600 sqft
88 College Park Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT. - **This house is shared with one other occupant.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
598 Arcadia Drive Vacaville, CA 95687
598 Arcadia Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
947 sqft
Peach Tree Condo - Peach Tree Condo, upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, microwave, electric stove, washer/dryer hook ups on laundry room on balcony off Livingroom, water and garbage paid by HOA, 1 designated covered parking space, no garage,
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Columbia Dr.
142 Columbia Drive, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
Desirable location, 2BR/2BA Lovely Single Story Home - Available Now! Desirable Vacaville neighborhood close to shopping, Starbucks, schools and easy freeway access. Bright and open living area with wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Catalpa Ln.
203 Catalpa Lane, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
Close to Travis AFB! - Fresh Paint throughout. Close to Travis AFB, Shopping, Restaurants, School & Park. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1901 Donner Ave #4
1901 Donner Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
903 sqft
1901 Donner Ave #4 Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs 4-Plex unit - Available June 15th. This is a great Upstairs 2 Beds /1 Bath with a shared garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1818 Moore Blvd, #118
1818 Moore Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
1818 Moore Blvd, #118 Available 09/05/20 Large Condo in Wild Horse - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the Wild Horse golf course. Comes with access to pool/spa and community garden.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CA
Citrus Heights, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAContra Costa Centre, CALa Riviera, CATiburon, CAGold River, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CA