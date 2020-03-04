All apartments in Diamond Bar
859 Penarth Ave
859 Penarth Ave

859 Penarth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

859 Penarth Avenue, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
859 PENARTH AVE DIAMOND BAR (4 BED / 2 BATH) - Beautiful completely renovated home for rent in Diamond Bar. This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1389 living sqft. w/central air/heat and RV parking. This house has been completely remodeled with new exterior and interior paint, granite countertops, wood floors, new carpet, upgraded double pane energy efficient windows, and remodeled bathrooms with tile show enclosure, new vanities and new fixtures. Out back there is a screened in porch area, and a large backyard great for entertaining. This charming property is located off Brea Canyon Rd and the 60 Fwy in the City of Diamond Bar.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified
UTILITIES: None. Tenants pay all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenants billed $80 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications

(RLNE5544575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 Penarth Ave have any available units?
859 Penarth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 859 Penarth Ave have?
Some of 859 Penarth Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 Penarth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
859 Penarth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 Penarth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 859 Penarth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 859 Penarth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 859 Penarth Ave offers parking.
Does 859 Penarth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 Penarth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 Penarth Ave have a pool?
No, 859 Penarth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 859 Penarth Ave have accessible units?
No, 859 Penarth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 859 Penarth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 859 Penarth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 859 Penarth Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 859 Penarth Ave has units with air conditioning.
