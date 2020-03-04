Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

859 PENARTH AVE DIAMOND BAR (4 BED / 2 BATH) - Beautiful completely renovated home for rent in Diamond Bar. This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1389 living sqft. w/central air/heat and RV parking. This house has been completely remodeled with new exterior and interior paint, granite countertops, wood floors, new carpet, upgraded double pane energy efficient windows, and remodeled bathrooms with tile show enclosure, new vanities and new fixtures. Out back there is a screened in porch area, and a large backyard great for entertaining. This charming property is located off Brea Canyon Rd and the 60 Fwy in the City of Diamond Bar.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified

UTILITIES: None. Tenants pay all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenants billed $80 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications



(RLNE5544575)