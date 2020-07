Amenities

Gated Community in Diamond Bar. Vantage Town-home: 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom (both bedroom are en-suite). Spacious open Floor plan. Laminated wood flooring/Carpet and stone tile. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter top and lots of shelving. Attached 2 car Garage with Soft water system. Front gated patio with a peek a boo view of the mountain area. Walnut unified school district. Hoa Amenities: Pool, Spa and Park. Lush landscaping in the community.