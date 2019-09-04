All apartments in Diamond Bar
793 Windwood Dr

793 Windwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

793 Windwood Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great location Walnut/Diamond Bar in the Walnut Valley Unified School District. This newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located in the Windwood Township HOA features new paint and beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout; granite countertops and modern tile backsplash; all new stainless steel appliances package with dishwasher, built-in microwave, and gas range; in-unit laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, new bathroom; and large bedrooms. Single car detached garage and additional open carport space provided for parking. The community features a pool, playground, greenbelt area and basketball court, and the HOA amenities are included with the monthly rent.
Requirements: Minimum household income 2.5 times the monthly rent, FICO score of 600 or above. Application fee $45 per occupant 18 years of age or older. Lease term: 12 months. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed.
Applications accepted on a First Come, First Serve basis, so inquire promptly before this one is leased! Security Deposit $1,900.00 oac.
For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please contact us at 909-243-7946!

Professionally managed by Allied Management, Inc. (BRE #01299957).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 793 Windwood Dr have any available units?
793 Windwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 793 Windwood Dr have?
Some of 793 Windwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 793 Windwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
793 Windwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 793 Windwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 793 Windwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 793 Windwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 793 Windwood Dr offers parking.
Does 793 Windwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 793 Windwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 793 Windwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 793 Windwood Dr has a pool.
Does 793 Windwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 793 Windwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 793 Windwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 793 Windwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 793 Windwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 793 Windwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
