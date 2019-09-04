793 Windwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court carport on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Great location Walnut/Diamond Bar in the Walnut Valley Unified School District. This newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located in the Windwood Township HOA features new paint and beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout; granite countertops and modern tile backsplash; all new stainless steel appliances package with dishwasher, built-in microwave, and gas range; in-unit laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, new bathroom; and large bedrooms. Single car detached garage and additional open carport space provided for parking. The community features a pool, playground, greenbelt area and basketball court, and the HOA amenities are included with the monthly rent.

Requirements: Minimum household income 2.5 times the monthly rent, FICO score of 600 or above. Application fee $45 per occupant 18 years of age or older. Lease term: 12 months. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed.

Applications accepted on a First Come, First Serve basis, so inquire promptly before this one is leased! Security Deposit $1,900.00 oac.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please contact us at 909-243-7946!



Professionally managed by Allied Management, Inc. (BRE #01299957).