Diamond Bar, CA
763 Lyonwood Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

763 Lyonwood Avenue

763 Lyonwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

763 Lyonwood Avenue, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming one story single family residence with decent size yards. Newer laminated wood floor through out the house except tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. Four bedrooms, 2 baths. Wood shutters for most windows. Fireplace in the living room. Huge beautiful patio in the backyard. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood, yet in walking distance to Metro Link Station. Award winning schools. Close to freeways, restaurants and shopping centers. Owner
provides refrigerator, washer and dryer for tenants' use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 Lyonwood Avenue have any available units?
763 Lyonwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 763 Lyonwood Avenue have?
Some of 763 Lyonwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 Lyonwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
763 Lyonwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Lyonwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 763 Lyonwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 763 Lyonwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 763 Lyonwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 763 Lyonwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 763 Lyonwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Lyonwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 763 Lyonwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 763 Lyonwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 763 Lyonwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Lyonwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763 Lyonwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 763 Lyonwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 763 Lyonwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
