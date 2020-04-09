Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

760 GOLDEN SPRINGS DR #A DIAMOND BAR, 91765 (3 BED/2.5 BATH) - This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,438 living sqft. w/central air/heat. The condo offers a security screen door, fireplace, private patio and an upgraded kitchen with newer countertops and cabinets. There is a bathroom downstairs and all bedrooms and the laundry room are located upstairs. There is also a detached two car garage. This charming property is located off Golden Springs Drive and Ave Rancheros across the street from the Diamond Point Elementary school in the City of Diamond Bar.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Valley

UTILITIES: Water and Trash included

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application



