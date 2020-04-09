All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 760 Golden Springs Dr #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
760 Golden Springs Dr #A
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:37 PM

760 Golden Springs Dr #A

760 Golden Springs Drive · (909) 367-2031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

760 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 760 Golden Springs Dr #A · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
760 GOLDEN SPRINGS DR #A DIAMOND BAR, 91765 (3 BED/2.5 BATH) - This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,438 living sqft. w/central air/heat. The condo offers a security screen door, fireplace, private patio and an upgraded kitchen with newer countertops and cabinets. There is a bathroom downstairs and all bedrooms and the laundry room are located upstairs. There is also a detached two car garage. This charming property is located off Golden Springs Drive and Ave Rancheros across the street from the Diamond Point Elementary school in the City of Diamond Bar.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Valley
UTILITIES: Water and Trash included
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application

(RLNE3712600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Golden Springs Dr #A have any available units?
760 Golden Springs Dr #A has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 760 Golden Springs Dr #A have?
Some of 760 Golden Springs Dr #A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Golden Springs Dr #A currently offering any rent specials?
760 Golden Springs Dr #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Golden Springs Dr #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Golden Springs Dr #A is pet friendly.
Does 760 Golden Springs Dr #A offer parking?
Yes, 760 Golden Springs Dr #A does offer parking.
Does 760 Golden Springs Dr #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Golden Springs Dr #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Golden Springs Dr #A have a pool?
No, 760 Golden Springs Dr #A does not have a pool.
Does 760 Golden Springs Dr #A have accessible units?
No, 760 Golden Springs Dr #A does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Golden Springs Dr #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Golden Springs Dr #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Golden Springs Dr #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 760 Golden Springs Dr #A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 760 Golden Springs Dr #A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity