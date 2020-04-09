Amenities
760 GOLDEN SPRINGS DR #A DIAMOND BAR, 91765 (3 BED/2.5 BATH) - This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,438 living sqft. w/central air/heat. The condo offers a security screen door, fireplace, private patio and an upgraded kitchen with newer countertops and cabinets. There is a bathroom downstairs and all bedrooms and the laundry room are located upstairs. There is also a detached two car garage. This charming property is located off Golden Springs Drive and Ave Rancheros across the street from the Diamond Point Elementary school in the City of Diamond Bar.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Valley
UTILITIES: Water and Trash included
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application
(RLNE3712600)