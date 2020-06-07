680 Golden Prados Dr.

Amenities

Spacious one level house, Prestige schools, close to Golf course & Colleges... - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TpXdOfdanEZRFYOYNUZTrI6BzuHd12jv/view?usp=drivesdk



Close to Diamond Bar Golf Course, between Grand Ave, & Diamond Bar Blvd.



Easy access to Mt. San Antonio College & Cal Poly Pomona; Calvary, Lorbeer Walnut elementary school, close to high school & Ji. Highs



one level, spacious three bedroom 2 bath, Fireplace living room, dinning area with tall chandelier.



Showing by Appointment only call or text 626-688-1413



We are looking for household income over $8300. Credit score over 675

Tenant Liability insurance required



Pet allowed with additional monthly pet rent of $200.00 per month and pet liability insurance.



Real Property Management Fairmate

Patsy Chan DRE 01126323



(RLNE2675689)