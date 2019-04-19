All apartments in Diamond Bar
609 Radbury Pl
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:43 AM

609 Radbury Pl

609 Radbury Place · No Longer Available
Location

609 Radbury Place, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Magnificent Breathtaking Views! Views of the San Gabriel Valley, City Lights and Mountains! Beautiful 2-story home in a nice cul-de-sac neighborhood. Great open floor plan offers an open living room and formal dining room. Bright kitchen with a view. Spacious family room with a beautiful lime-stone fireplace and fantastic view. Main floor bedroom and 3/4 hall bath. Individual laundry room. Upstairs features a large master bedroom with a private master bathroom with a gorgeous view from the bathtub. Master bedroom also features a balcony. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and a full hall bathroom. Tranquil backyard features a sparkling pool & spa, covered patio - gazebo, viewing deck and marvelous views! Features & upgrades include: wood flooring, new carpet upstairs, dual pane vinyl windows & slider, plantation shutters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and recessed lighting. 3-car attached garage with direct access to the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Radbury Pl have any available units?
609 Radbury Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 609 Radbury Pl have?
Some of 609 Radbury Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Radbury Pl currently offering any rent specials?
609 Radbury Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Radbury Pl pet-friendly?
No, 609 Radbury Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 609 Radbury Pl offer parking?
Yes, 609 Radbury Pl offers parking.
Does 609 Radbury Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Radbury Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Radbury Pl have a pool?
Yes, 609 Radbury Pl has a pool.
Does 609 Radbury Pl have accessible units?
No, 609 Radbury Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Radbury Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Radbury Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Radbury Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 609 Radbury Pl has units with air conditioning.
