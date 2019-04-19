609 Radbury Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

Magnificent Breathtaking Views! Views of the San Gabriel Valley, City Lights and Mountains! Beautiful 2-story home in a nice cul-de-sac neighborhood. Great open floor plan offers an open living room and formal dining room. Bright kitchen with a view. Spacious family room with a beautiful lime-stone fireplace and fantastic view. Main floor bedroom and 3/4 hall bath. Individual laundry room. Upstairs features a large master bedroom with a private master bathroom with a gorgeous view from the bathtub. Master bedroom also features a balcony. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and a full hall bathroom. Tranquil backyard features a sparkling pool & spa, covered patio - gazebo, viewing deck and marvelous views! Features & upgrades include: wood flooring, new carpet upstairs, dual pane vinyl windows & slider, plantation shutters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and recessed lighting. 3-car attached garage with direct access to the home.