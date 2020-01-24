All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

500 Golden Springs Dr #E

500 Golden Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Cimarron Oaks Condo in Diamond Bar, Beautiful Hillside View - Welcome to 500 Golden Springs #E, located at a quiet, end corner of the Cimarron Oaks Community, and overlooking a hillside. Once you enter the home, you'll head up the stairs, leading to an open and spacious living room with high ceilings and fireplace. The space flows over to the dining area, next to the balcony. The master bedroom has plenty of wardrobe space and large mirrors and in between the master bedroom and second bedroom are Jack and Jill bathrooms. Direct access to the garage, where you can also find the washer and dryer. There are many guest parking spaces; tennis court, swimming pool and spa are also in this Community. Easy access to 60, 10, 57, and 71 freeways.

*NO PETS ALLOWED.*
*WATER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED.*

Please TEXT 626-474-5222 to schedule a showing or SELF-SCHEDULE on the left hand side.

To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/
In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5459787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Golden Springs Dr #E have any available units?
500 Golden Springs Dr #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 500 Golden Springs Dr #E have?
Some of 500 Golden Springs Dr #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Golden Springs Dr #E currently offering any rent specials?
500 Golden Springs Dr #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Golden Springs Dr #E pet-friendly?
No, 500 Golden Springs Dr #E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 500 Golden Springs Dr #E offer parking?
Yes, 500 Golden Springs Dr #E offers parking.
Does 500 Golden Springs Dr #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Golden Springs Dr #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Golden Springs Dr #E have a pool?
Yes, 500 Golden Springs Dr #E has a pool.
Does 500 Golden Springs Dr #E have accessible units?
No, 500 Golden Springs Dr #E does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Golden Springs Dr #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Golden Springs Dr #E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Golden Springs Dr #E have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Golden Springs Dr #E does not have units with air conditioning.

