500 Golden Springs Dr #E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

Cimarron Oaks Condo in Diamond Bar, Beautiful Hillside View - Welcome to 500 Golden Springs #E, located at a quiet, end corner of the Cimarron Oaks Community, and overlooking a hillside. Once you enter the home, you'll head up the stairs, leading to an open and spacious living room with high ceilings and fireplace. The space flows over to the dining area, next to the balcony. The master bedroom has plenty of wardrobe space and large mirrors and in between the master bedroom and second bedroom are Jack and Jill bathrooms. Direct access to the garage, where you can also find the washer and dryer. There are many guest parking spaces; tennis court, swimming pool and spa are also in this Community. Easy access to 60, 10, 57, and 71 freeways.



*NO PETS ALLOWED.*

*WATER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED.*



Please TEXT 626-474-5222 to schedule a showing or SELF-SCHEDULE on the left hand side.



To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5459787)