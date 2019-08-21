3517 Hawkwood Road

Amenities

Don’t miss this 4 bedroom beauty in Prestigious REWARDING WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT on the HILL. Entry with formal wide stairs entrance with very private front court yard, this home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (ALL bedroom up) plus a huge loft with wet bar with open and airy floor plan, tons of nature lights and spacious family room, formal living room and wet bar. Large bright kitchen with 3 side windows towards the green back yard. Large master bedroom, hard wood floors throughout both downstairs and upstairs. Curve back yard with mountain view and privacy. More amazing feature for you to find out. 3 car garage with spacious and long drive away. Beautiful backyard with Spa and beautiful palm trees around. Close to Schools, Fitness Center, Restaurants, Freeways, golf course and Metro Station.