Diamond Bar, CA
3517 Hawkwood Road
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

3517 Hawkwood Road

3517 Hawkwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3517 Hawkwood Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Don’t miss this 4 bedroom beauty in Prestigious REWARDING WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT on the HILL. Entry with formal wide stairs entrance with very private front court yard, this home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (ALL bedroom up) plus a huge loft with wet bar with open and airy floor plan, tons of nature lights and spacious family room, formal living room and wet bar. Large bright kitchen with 3 side windows towards the green back yard. Large master bedroom, hard wood floors throughout both downstairs and upstairs. Curve back yard with mountain view and privacy. More amazing feature for you to find out. 3 car garage with spacious and long drive away. Beautiful backyard with Spa and beautiful palm trees around. Close to Schools, Fitness Center, Restaurants, Freeways, golf course and Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Hawkwood Road have any available units?
3517 Hawkwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 3517 Hawkwood Road have?
Some of 3517 Hawkwood Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 Hawkwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Hawkwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Hawkwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 3517 Hawkwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 3517 Hawkwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 3517 Hawkwood Road offers parking.
Does 3517 Hawkwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Hawkwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Hawkwood Road have a pool?
No, 3517 Hawkwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Hawkwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3517 Hawkwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Hawkwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 Hawkwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3517 Hawkwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3517 Hawkwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
