3492 Falcon Ridge Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful Diamond Bar Home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms 3 car garage with one main floor bedroom and full bath which is perfect for guest. Walk in through a french door opening with high ceiling living room, formal dining room ,Cozy family room with fireplace and wet bar. Wood floor through out. Oversized master suite with walk in closet , bathtub and stand shower. It also has its own balcony for enjoying the view and breeze. The beautiful landscaped backyard features a built out deck that acts as a nice extension of home into the great outdoors area. “Award winning WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT”Close to major freeways, H-mart grocery store, fine restaurants, & commercial plazas. It's in excellent move in condition.