Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
3492 Falcon Ridge Rd
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

3492 Falcon Ridge Rd

3492 Falcon Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

3492 Falcon Ridge Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful Diamond Bar Home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms 3 car garage with one main floor bedroom and full bath which is perfect for guest. Walk in through a french door opening with high ceiling living room, formal dining room ,Cozy family room with fireplace and wet bar. Wood floor through out. Oversized master suite with walk in closet , bathtub and stand shower. It also has its own balcony for enjoying the view and breeze. The beautiful landscaped backyard features a built out deck that acts as a nice extension of home into the great outdoors area. “Award winning WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT”Close to major freeways, H-mart grocery store, fine restaurants, & commercial plazas. It's in excellent move in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd have any available units?
3492 Falcon Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd have?
Some of 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3492 Falcon Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3492 Falcon Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

