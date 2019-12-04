3070 Castle Rock Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great home in highly desirable area. Freeway close and walking distance to shopping. Spacious living area with fireplace. Updated granite counter tops. Master bedroom with bath and a second hallway bathroom. Hardwood-like floors. Custom Vaulted ceiling with beams. Cozy backyard with fruit trees. Sprinklers. In Award winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Central Air and Heating . Bonus room with fire place being used as 5th bedroom! Ceiling fans throughout.