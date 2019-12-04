3070 Castle Rock Rd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Diamond Bar
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great home in highly desirable area. Freeway close and walking distance to shopping. Spacious living area with fireplace. Updated granite counter tops. Master bedroom with bath and a second hallway bathroom. Hardwood-like floors. Custom Vaulted ceiling with beams. Cozy backyard with fruit trees. Sprinklers. In Award winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Central Air and Heating . Bonus room with fire place being used as 5th bedroom! Ceiling fans throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3070 Castle Rock Road have any available units?
3070 Castle Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 3070 Castle Rock Road have?
Some of 3070 Castle Rock Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3070 Castle Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
3070 Castle Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.