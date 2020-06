24151 High Knob Road Unit G

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court dogs allowed

Super Clean newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo. - This unit has been completely remodeled and has new laminate floors, new carpet, and freshly painted. It is super clean and ready for immediate move in.

THE LIVING AREA OF THIS HOME IS ALL ON ONE LEVEL, BUT THE ENTRY IS ON LOWER LEVEL WITH STEPS LEADING TO LIVING AREA. FRENCH DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY OFF THE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. DINING AREA OPEN TO KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM. ATTACHED GARAGE FOR EASY ACCESS. GREAT DIAMOND BAR AREA WITH EASY FREEWAY ACCESS. TENNIS COURTS, POOL/SPA, GRASSY AREA.

Apply at RentHMR.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5234075)