Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Diamond Bar is located near freeway, shopping centers, schools. It has a attached garage, washer and dryer hook-ups, small patio, wood floors, carpet in bedrooms, fireplace. There is wood floors in the living room, dining room and hallway.



If interested please apply on our website www.hmrpropertymanagement.com or for a viewing call the office 909-236-5401