Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

23837 Twin Pines Lane

23837 Twin Pines Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23837 Twin Pines Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful single story home with a magnificent view home located in the desirable area of Diamond Bar, located on a quiet Cul De Sac. This home comes with a bright and open floor plan has 3 spacious room. The home lets in a lot of natural lighting, natural sunlight feel to the home. Home has been upgraded with finest quality materials. The elegant living room comes with gorgeous fireplace, newer custom laminated flooring, and spacious dining room. All rooms with newer custom laminated wood flooring with baseboard. The kitchen comes with custom white cabinets with quartz kitchen countertop. Living room offers a sliding door to the covered patio area which can enjoyed poetic mountain view and panorama view. Beautiful backyard is perfect for entertaining family or guests. 2 car attached garage. Community has community pool, Tennis court, Basketball court, and Banquet facilities with full kitchen. Conveniently located near major Freeway, the 60, 57, and 10 Freeway, several parks, restaurants and also award-winning schools. Don't miss this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23837 Twin Pines Lane have any available units?
23837 Twin Pines Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23837 Twin Pines Lane have?
Some of 23837 Twin Pines Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23837 Twin Pines Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23837 Twin Pines Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23837 Twin Pines Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23837 Twin Pines Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23837 Twin Pines Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23837 Twin Pines Lane offers parking.
Does 23837 Twin Pines Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23837 Twin Pines Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23837 Twin Pines Lane have a pool?
Yes, 23837 Twin Pines Lane has a pool.
Does 23837 Twin Pines Lane have accessible units?
No, 23837 Twin Pines Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23837 Twin Pines Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23837 Twin Pines Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 23837 Twin Pines Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 23837 Twin Pines Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

