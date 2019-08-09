23837 Twin Pines Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful single story home with a magnificent view home located in the desirable area of Diamond Bar, located on a quiet Cul De Sac. This home comes with a bright and open floor plan has 3 spacious room. The home lets in a lot of natural lighting, natural sunlight feel to the home. Home has been upgraded with finest quality materials. The elegant living room comes with gorgeous fireplace, newer custom laminated flooring, and spacious dining room. All rooms with newer custom laminated wood flooring with baseboard. The kitchen comes with custom white cabinets with quartz kitchen countertop. Living room offers a sliding door to the covered patio area which can enjoyed poetic mountain view and panorama view. Beautiful backyard is perfect for entertaining family or guests. 2 car attached garage. Community has community pool, Tennis court, Basketball court, and Banquet facilities with full kitchen. Conveniently located near major Freeway, the 60, 57, and 10 Freeway, several parks, restaurants and also award-winning schools. Don't miss this beauty!