23610 Monument Canyon Drive

23610 Monument Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23610 Monument Canyon Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Two-bedroom condo located within award winning school district Walnut Valley. Tucked away just off Grand and Diamond Bar Blvd. sits the well maintained complex with pool and tennis courts. The home comes complete with washer and dryer in your garage with direct access to the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23610 Monument Canyon Drive have any available units?
23610 Monument Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23610 Monument Canyon Drive have?
Some of 23610 Monument Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23610 Monument Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23610 Monument Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23610 Monument Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23610 Monument Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23610 Monument Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23610 Monument Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 23610 Monument Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23610 Monument Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23610 Monument Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23610 Monument Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 23610 Monument Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 23610 Monument Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23610 Monument Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23610 Monument Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23610 Monument Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23610 Monument Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
