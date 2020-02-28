All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

23557 Decorah Rd

23557 Decorah Road · No Longer Available
Location

23557 Decorah Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
4 Beds and 2.5 Baths house with city lights and mountain view for lease - Hidden gem sitting on the hill side in the city of Diamond Bar. 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, entertaining room+ bar counter, backyard + city view and mountains view. Upgraded amenities, including porcelain tile flooring, hard wood flooring, kitchen cabinetry and appliances. Lots of storage nooks, separate laundry room. Beautiful and spacious house with spacious backyard. Swimming pool and tennis court at Diamond Point Club. Very convenient to access, within 5 minutes to 57-FWY and 60-FWY, few minutes away to Sprouts Farmers Market , The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ,The Habit Burger Grill and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

(RLNE5266967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23557 Decorah Rd have any available units?
23557 Decorah Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23557 Decorah Rd have?
Some of 23557 Decorah Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23557 Decorah Rd currently offering any rent specials?
23557 Decorah Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23557 Decorah Rd pet-friendly?
No, 23557 Decorah Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23557 Decorah Rd offer parking?
No, 23557 Decorah Rd does not offer parking.
Does 23557 Decorah Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23557 Decorah Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23557 Decorah Rd have a pool?
Yes, 23557 Decorah Rd has a pool.
Does 23557 Decorah Rd have accessible units?
No, 23557 Decorah Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 23557 Decorah Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 23557 Decorah Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23557 Decorah Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 23557 Decorah Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
