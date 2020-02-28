23557 Decorah Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill tennis court

4 Beds and 2.5 Baths house with city lights and mountain view for lease - Hidden gem sitting on the hill side in the city of Diamond Bar. 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, entertaining room+ bar counter, backyard + city view and mountains view. Upgraded amenities, including porcelain tile flooring, hard wood flooring, kitchen cabinetry and appliances. Lots of storage nooks, separate laundry room. Beautiful and spacious house with spacious backyard. Swimming pool and tennis court at Diamond Point Club. Very convenient to access, within 5 minutes to 57-FWY and 60-FWY, few minutes away to Sprouts Farmers Market , The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ,The Habit Burger Grill and Chipotle Mexican Grill.



