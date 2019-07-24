All apartments in Diamond Bar
23080 Paseo De Terrado

Location

23080 Paseo De Terrado, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled, Popular Montefino Townhome. New Flooring, Granite Kitchen, Bathrooms, lighting, paint, and even a new energy efficient furnace/AC system. This spacious 1,578 Sq Ft Townhome includes a Master Suite with large master bath, sunken tub, separate shower, and private deck. The 2nd bedroom includes large closet, and even its own gas fireplace! The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a beautifully re-done granite bathroom. This home includes a large family room off of the new kitchen, first floor ¼ bathroom, spacious living room with gas fireplace, Formal dining room, with sliding doors opening onto a private patio area with Elegant new Slate flooring. 2 car direct access garage. Clean, New, and Bright! Excellent location close to Markets, Shops, and Restaurants. Community Pool & Spa. WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23080 Paseo De Terrado have any available units?
23080 Paseo De Terrado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23080 Paseo De Terrado have?
Some of 23080 Paseo De Terrado's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23080 Paseo De Terrado currently offering any rent specials?
23080 Paseo De Terrado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23080 Paseo De Terrado pet-friendly?
No, 23080 Paseo De Terrado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23080 Paseo De Terrado offer parking?
Yes, 23080 Paseo De Terrado offers parking.
Does 23080 Paseo De Terrado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23080 Paseo De Terrado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23080 Paseo De Terrado have a pool?
Yes, 23080 Paseo De Terrado has a pool.
Does 23080 Paseo De Terrado have accessible units?
No, 23080 Paseo De Terrado does not have accessible units.
Does 23080 Paseo De Terrado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23080 Paseo De Terrado has units with dishwashers.
Does 23080 Paseo De Terrado have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23080 Paseo De Terrado has units with air conditioning.
