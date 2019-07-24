23080 Paseo De Terrado

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully remodeled, Popular Montefino Townhome. New Flooring, Granite Kitchen, Bathrooms, lighting, paint, and even a new energy efficient furnace/AC system. This spacious 1,578 Sq Ft Townhome includes a Master Suite with large master bath, sunken tub, separate shower, and private deck. The 2nd bedroom includes large closet, and even its own gas fireplace! The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a beautifully re-done granite bathroom. This home includes a large family room off of the new kitchen, first floor ¼ bathroom, spacious living room with gas fireplace, Formal dining room, with sliding doors opening onto a private patio area with Elegant new Slate flooring. 2 car direct access garage. Clean, New, and Bright! Excellent location close to Markets, Shops, and Restaurants. Community Pool & Spa. WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT .