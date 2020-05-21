22941 Dry Creek Rd.

Amenities

Available 07/01/20



Located on a cul de sac for perfect privacy, this 4 bedroom home has good sized front (with sprinkler system) and rear yards and a view of the Pomona Valley you won't believe especially at night. To be repainted and re-carpeted, the property is near the 57 and 60 freeways so is close to Cal Poly Pomona and Cal St. Fullerton. it has a double stall garage and trash is paid. You will need good credit and an ability to pay rent when it is due. Owner has always paid interest on deposits received assuming no eviction or problem receipt of rents. Ask other owners to do the same.

No Dogs Allowed



