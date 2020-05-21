All apartments in Diamond Bar
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
22941 Dry Creek Rd.
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

22941 Dry Creek Rd.

22941 Dry Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

22941 Dry Creek Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 Diamond Bar view property - Property Id: 276863

Located on a cul de sac for perfect privacy, this 4 bedroom home has good sized front (with sprinkler system) and rear yards and a view of the Pomona Valley you won't believe especially at night. To be repainted and re-carpeted, the property is near the 57 and 60 freeways so is close to Cal Poly Pomona and Cal St. Fullerton. it has a double stall garage and trash is paid. You will need good credit and an ability to pay rent when it is due. Owner has always paid interest on deposits received assuming no eviction or problem receipt of rents. Ask other owners to do the same.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276863
Property Id 276863

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5775555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22941 Dry Creek Rd. have any available units?
22941 Dry Creek Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22941 Dry Creek Rd. have?
Some of 22941 Dry Creek Rd.'s amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22941 Dry Creek Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
22941 Dry Creek Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22941 Dry Creek Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22941 Dry Creek Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 22941 Dry Creek Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 22941 Dry Creek Rd. offers parking.
Does 22941 Dry Creek Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22941 Dry Creek Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22941 Dry Creek Rd. have a pool?
No, 22941 Dry Creek Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 22941 Dry Creek Rd. have accessible units?
No, 22941 Dry Creek Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 22941 Dry Creek Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22941 Dry Creek Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22941 Dry Creek Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22941 Dry Creek Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

