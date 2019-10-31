All apartments in Diamond Bar
2260 Indian Creek

2260 Indian Creek Road
Location

2260 Indian Creek Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This large 5400 square foot home is located in The Country Estates gated community overlooking the breathtaking hillsides. Spanish style home located within the award wining Walnut Valley School District. Great, peaceful location w/beautiful panoramic mountain views in the distance. Very spacious rooms, inviting & rustic appeal, rich hardwood floors & tile throughout, huge living room with fireplace, big family room & dining room, wet bar, greenhouse converted into bonus/entertainment rm, 2 large master suites with huge walk in closets & sitting areas, many balconies & patios all around, well maintained kitchen with built in appliances, nicely landscaped, entertaining relaxing backyard with awesome pool & spa. **Owner will pay for pool, gardener, and association dues. Come see & appreciate.

Owner pays The Country Estates Dues, pool cleaning, and gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Indian Creek have any available units?
2260 Indian Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 2260 Indian Creek have?
Some of 2260 Indian Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Indian Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Indian Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Indian Creek pet-friendly?
No, 2260 Indian Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2260 Indian Creek offer parking?
No, 2260 Indian Creek does not offer parking.
Does 2260 Indian Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 Indian Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Indian Creek have a pool?
Yes, 2260 Indian Creek has a pool.
Does 2260 Indian Creek have accessible units?
No, 2260 Indian Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Indian Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 Indian Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 Indian Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 2260 Indian Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
