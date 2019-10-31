2260 Indian Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

This large 5400 square foot home is located in The Country Estates gated community overlooking the breathtaking hillsides. Spanish style home located within the award wining Walnut Valley School District. Great, peaceful location w/beautiful panoramic mountain views in the distance. Very spacious rooms, inviting & rustic appeal, rich hardwood floors & tile throughout, huge living room with fireplace, big family room & dining room, wet bar, greenhouse converted into bonus/entertainment rm, 2 large master suites with huge walk in closets & sitting areas, many balconies & patios all around, well maintained kitchen with built in appliances, nicely landscaped, entertaining relaxing backyard with awesome pool & spa. **Owner will pay for pool, gardener, and association dues. Come see & appreciate.



Owner pays The Country Estates Dues, pool cleaning, and gardening.