Diamond Bar, CA
21760 Laurelrim Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

21760 Laurelrim Drive

21760 South Laurelrim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21760 South Laurelrim Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath upper level condo for lease in the highly desirable Walnut Valley School District! Excellent location with walking distance to award winning schools (Evergreen Elementary, Chaprarral Middle, and Diamond Bar High Schools). The bright, airy, and spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room in unit with updated flooring. The kitchen features updated range, microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Rent price covers for HOA fees, water, sewer, and trash. One car garage and one assigned parking spot with plenty of street parkings. The community includes pool, spa, playground, and more. Quick access to freeways 57 and 60. You don't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21760 Laurelrim Drive have any available units?
21760 Laurelrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 21760 Laurelrim Drive have?
Some of 21760 Laurelrim Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21760 Laurelrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21760 Laurelrim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21760 Laurelrim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21760 Laurelrim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 21760 Laurelrim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21760 Laurelrim Drive offers parking.
Does 21760 Laurelrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21760 Laurelrim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21760 Laurelrim Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21760 Laurelrim Drive has a pool.
Does 21760 Laurelrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 21760 Laurelrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21760 Laurelrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21760 Laurelrim Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21760 Laurelrim Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21760 Laurelrim Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

