21760 Laurelrim Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath upper level condo for lease in the highly desirable Walnut Valley School District! Excellent location with walking distance to award winning schools (Evergreen Elementary, Chaprarral Middle, and Diamond Bar High Schools). The bright, airy, and spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room in unit with updated flooring. The kitchen features updated range, microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Rent price covers for HOA fees, water, sewer, and trash. One car garage and one assigned parking spot with plenty of street parkings. The community includes pool, spa, playground, and more. Quick access to freeways 57 and 60. You don't want to miss this one!