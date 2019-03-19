20848 QUAIL RUN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

FURNISHED Executive Home in The High Country~TURNKEY~Prestigious 2 Story, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in the Highly Desirable Peaceful Hills of Diamond Bar. NEW Furnishings, New Interior Paint-Neutral Tones, Granite Counters, NEW Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove & Microwave. Kitchen Opens to Living Room/Formal Dining. & Separate Family Room w/Gas Log FP, Opens out to Park-Like Back Yard, Main Floor Bed/Office, Bath, Separate Laundry with Floor to Ceiling Storage. Lrg Master Suite with 10 x 9 Retreat. Enjoy Coffee & View from Spacious Master Balcony. 2nd Large Bedroom Upstairs (19 x14) with Vaulted Ceiling Adjacent to Full Bath. NEW 4K TV'S. New Landscaping Front & Back (Garden Maintenance included in Lease). Short Walk to Ronald Reagan Park, Enjoy Lighted Tennis Courts, Basketball & Picnics. Perfect Home for Entertaining; New Kitchen Aid BBQ, New Patio Sets in Back Yard with Fire Bowls. Extra Refrigerator in Garage for Additional Storage. New Water Heater. Spacious Cabinets in Garage (12 x7') for Your Storage Needs. Garage has Large Area for Home Office Including Desk, 4 Drawer Filing Cabinet, Enjoy View of Front Yard through Two Sunlit Windows. Home Hardwired for Security and surveillance. SOLAR PANELS, Centrally Located to 3 Int'l Airports for Business & Travel. 2.2 Miles to Metrolink, Close proximity to 57/60 Freeways, Shopping, Golf, Entertainment (Disney Resort less than 16 miles away) COME and SEE this Beautiful Property...