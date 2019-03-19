All apartments in Diamond Bar
20848 QUAIL RUN Drive

20848 Quail Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20848 Quail Run Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Walnut Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
FURNISHED Executive Home in The High Country~TURNKEY~Prestigious 2 Story, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in the Highly Desirable Peaceful Hills of Diamond Bar. NEW Furnishings, New Interior Paint-Neutral Tones, Granite Counters, NEW Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove & Microwave. Kitchen Opens to Living Room/Formal Dining. & Separate Family Room w/Gas Log FP, Opens out to Park-Like Back Yard, Main Floor Bed/Office, Bath, Separate Laundry with Floor to Ceiling Storage. Lrg Master Suite with 10 x 9 Retreat. Enjoy Coffee & View from Spacious Master Balcony. 2nd Large Bedroom Upstairs (19 x14) with Vaulted Ceiling Adjacent to Full Bath. NEW 4K TV'S. New Landscaping Front & Back (Garden Maintenance included in Lease). Short Walk to Ronald Reagan Park, Enjoy Lighted Tennis Courts, Basketball & Picnics. Perfect Home for Entertaining; New Kitchen Aid BBQ, New Patio Sets in Back Yard with Fire Bowls. Extra Refrigerator in Garage for Additional Storage. New Water Heater. Spacious Cabinets in Garage (12 x7') for Your Storage Needs. Garage has Large Area for Home Office Including Desk, 4 Drawer Filing Cabinet, Enjoy View of Front Yard through Two Sunlit Windows. Home Hardwired for Security and surveillance. SOLAR PANELS, Centrally Located to 3 Int'l Airports for Business & Travel. 2.2 Miles to Metrolink, Close proximity to 57/60 Freeways, Shopping, Golf, Entertainment (Disney Resort less than 16 miles away) COME and SEE this Beautiful Property...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive have any available units?
20848 QUAIL RUN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive have?
Some of 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20848 QUAIL RUN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive offers parking.
Does 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive have a pool?
No, 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive have accessible units?
No, 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20848 QUAIL RUN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
