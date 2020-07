20746 Greenside Drive

Amenities

AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, WALNUT VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT! THIS HOUSE IS SITUATED IN A QUIET BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME FEATURES A OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE FAMILY AND LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING AREA, GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT WITH TILE FLOORS IN THE BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NICE WOOD CABINETS. BATHROOM HAS UPGRADED SHOWER WALL TILES. MASTER BEDROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR TO BACKYARD. WALKING DISTANCE TO AWARD WINNING SOUTH POINTE MIDDLE SCHOOL, SUPER MARKETS, RESTURANTS, LA FITNESS AND BANKS. EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A COVERED PATIO AND HUGE GRASS AREA FOR RELAXING AND ENTERTAINING. WALNUT ELEMENTARY, SOUTH POINTE MIDDLE, DIAMOND BAR HS!