20550 Gernside Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Diamond Bar home with pool - Corner house single level 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 car attached garage sits in the beautiful neighborhood of Diamond Bar. Double-door entry, open floor plan, high ceiling in living room, wood flooring in living room, family room, hallway and bedrooms, tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops. Appliances include stovetop/oven, washer and dryer. All the bathrooms with new vanities and granite counter tops. Entertaining back yard with sparkling pool and spa. Located in a quiet Cul-de-sac street. Excellent Walnut School District. Short drive to Royal Vista & Diamond Bar Golf Club, Frank & Son Collectible Show. Multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $2,800.00

Deposit: starts at $2,800.00 (varies depending on credit)



