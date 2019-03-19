All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20550 Gernside Drive

20550 Gernside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20550 Gernside Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Diamond Bar home with pool - Corner house single level 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 car attached garage sits in the beautiful neighborhood of Diamond Bar. Double-door entry, open floor plan, high ceiling in living room, wood flooring in living room, family room, hallway and bedrooms, tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops. Appliances include stovetop/oven, washer and dryer. All the bathrooms with new vanities and granite counter tops. Entertaining back yard with sparkling pool and spa. Located in a quiet Cul-de-sac street. Excellent Walnut School District. Short drive to Royal Vista & Diamond Bar Golf Club, Frank & Son Collectible Show. Multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $2,800.00
Deposit: starts at $2,800.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4620606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20550 Gernside Drive have any available units?
20550 Gernside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 20550 Gernside Drive have?
Some of 20550 Gernside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20550 Gernside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20550 Gernside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20550 Gernside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20550 Gernside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 20550 Gernside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20550 Gernside Drive offers parking.
Does 20550 Gernside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20550 Gernside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20550 Gernside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20550 Gernside Drive has a pool.
Does 20550 Gernside Drive have accessible units?
No, 20550 Gernside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20550 Gernside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20550 Gernside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20550 Gernside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20550 Gernside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
