1816 Morning Canyon Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Desirable Location in Diamond Bar and Award Winning School District! - Beautiful single family located in the desirable city Diamond Bar, with the award winning "Walnut Valley Unified" school district in the country. When entering the unit, welcomes you with spacious family room with recessed lighting. Takes you back to the dining room and kitchen featuring granite counter top with lots of storage cabinet for you use. First floor also featuring an extra large family room with built-in TV cabinet for you to enjoy with your friendsand family. All bedrooms are upstairs.Master suite featuring walk-in closet, and a balcony overlooking the the spacious back yard and back mountain. You definitely dont want to miss this opportunity!



- Gardener twice a month included

* All utilities are paid by tenant



Please apply directly from our website. We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



TEXT ONLY 626-474-5222 for more information.



(RLNE4022908)