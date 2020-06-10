All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1816 Morning Canyon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1816 Morning Canyon Rd
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

1816 Morning Canyon Rd

1816 Morning Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1816 Morning Canyon Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable Location in Diamond Bar and Award Winning School District! - Beautiful single family located in the desirable city Diamond Bar, with the award winning "Walnut Valley Unified" school district in the country. When entering the unit, welcomes you with spacious family room with recessed lighting. Takes you back to the dining room and kitchen featuring granite counter top with lots of storage cabinet for you use. First floor also featuring an extra large family room with built-in TV cabinet for you to enjoy with your friendsand family. All bedrooms are upstairs.Master suite featuring walk-in closet, and a balcony overlooking the the spacious back yard and back mountain. You definitely dont want to miss this opportunity!

- Gardener twice a month included
* All utilities are paid by tenant

Please apply directly from our website. We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

TEXT ONLY 626-474-5222 for more information.

(RLNE4022908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Morning Canyon Rd have any available units?
1816 Morning Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1816 Morning Canyon Rd have?
Some of 1816 Morning Canyon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Morning Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Morning Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Morning Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Morning Canyon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Morning Canyon Rd offer parking?
No, 1816 Morning Canyon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1816 Morning Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Morning Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Morning Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 1816 Morning Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Morning Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 1816 Morning Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Morning Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 Morning Canyon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 Morning Canyon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 Morning Canyon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap PlacesDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles